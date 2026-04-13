‘Not Acceptable’: President of Iran Condemns Trump For His ‘Desecration of Jesus, the Prophet of Peace’

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian condemned President Donald Trump for posting an image of himself as Jesus Christ on Monday, describing the incident as a “desecration of Jesus, the prophet of peace and brotherhood.”

After Trump lashed out at Pope Leo XIV and posted an AI-generated image of himself as Jesus Christ in front of a strange, horned figure in the sky, Pezeshkian condemned the act in a social media post.

“His Holiness Pope Leo XIV (@Pontifex), I condemn the insult to Your Excellency on behalf of the great nation of Iran, and declare that the desecration of Jesus, the prophet of peace and brotherhood, is not acceptable to any free person,” he wrote. “I wish you glory by Allah.”

His Holiness Pope Leo XIV (@Pontifex), I condemn the insult to Your Excellency on behalf of the great nation of Iran, and declare that the desecration of Jesus, the prophet of peace and brotherhood, is not acceptable to any free person. I wish you glory by Allah. — Masoud Pezeshkian (@drpezeshkian) April 13, 2026

Trump’s post – which has since been deleted – was condemned by many conservatives on social media, who accused the president of “blasphemy.”

Former Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene protested, “It’s more than blasphemy. It’s an Antichrist spirit,” while Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) accused Trump of “attacking one of the world’s greatest religions.”

“[Trump] should not be putting himself in this space of my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and of one of the most important figures in world history,” said Coons. “This is a watershed moment for those who want to stand for decency and for the values that founded our country.”

Responding to Trump’s attack against him on Monday, Pope Leo XIV declared he had “no fear of the Trump administration or speaking out loudly of the message of the Gospel, which is what I believe I am here to do, what the church is here to do.”

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