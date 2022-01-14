CNN anchor Ana Cabrera teamed up with Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) on Friday to pile-on Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), whom Gallego will likely challenge when she is up for re-election in 2024 amid progressive and mainstream media frustration over Sinema, along with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), reiterating on Thursday their support for the Senate filibuster despite their support for Democratic voting bills.

CNN Newsroom played a clip of saying on the Senate floor on Thursday, “While I continue to support these bills, I will not support separate actions that worsen the underlying disease of division infecting our country.”

A couple moments later, to illustrate that Sinema “hasn’t always been against getting things done with just a simple majority,” CNN Newsroom played a clip from 2010, when she was in the Arizona House of Representatives.

“Before the Democrats took the Senate in 2008, that the Republicans controlled the Senate for quite some time. In fact, around since 1994,” said Sinema inaccurately, as the Democrats had won control of the Senate in 2000 and 2006. “They never had 60 votes and they managed to do a lot of really bad things during that time. So the reconciliation process is still quite available and we will use it for good, rather than for evil.”

Apparently, Cabrera forgot about Senate procedure.

Reconciliation is a filibuster-proof mechanism that allows bills related to taxing, spending and the debt ceiling to be passed with a simple majority. Bills related to voting cannot be passed through this legislative vehicle. Therefore, Sinema was not contradicting herself on Wednesday, even though the clip and Cabrera’s setup made it seem that way.

Context matters and CNN attempted to mislead its audience. It is just another example of why trust in the media is so low.

