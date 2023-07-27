Document Trump Referenced on Bombshell Recording Concerned ‘Military Activity in Foreign Country,’ Court Docs Reveal

The document which former President Donald Trump could be heard showing off to guests in an audio recording released last month was top secret and concerned “military activity in a foreign country,” according to new court documents.

Among the new charges against Trump revealed on Thursday was “presentation concerning military activity in a foreign country,” which was listed as “TOP SECRET.”

Reacting to the development on Thursday, CNN senior legal affairs correspondent Paula Reid said:

Prosecutors obtained this audio recording of former President Trump, he’s at a meeting at his Bedminster property, and he suggests that he is still in possession of a classified document. Now one thing that we couldn’t really understand in the first indictment is why he was not charged with retaining that document. There are questions about whether the investigators had it, if the former president’s lawyers obtained it, but what’s interesting is in this indictment that is specifically charged. On page 17, they say that that document, they’re referring to the one he references in that recording, is the one that was possessed by him and shown on July 21st, 2021, is charged as count 32. So that’s now the last document that’s listed here and it describes it as being top secret and presenting information concerning military activity in a foreign country. That really fills in something that we’ve been wondering about for a while because there were questions about whether he actually had a classified document, if he was just sort of embellishing, posturing, and then there were questions about whether the former president’s legal team were able to find it and hand it over. So that’s another really notable development in this new indictment.

CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer replied, “And it makes it clear these documents were not just confidential information or even secret information. They were top secret information. SCI, sensitive compartmented information, the highest category of classified information.”

Watch above via CNN.

