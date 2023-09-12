Watters Gets Fact-Checked On Crime By Anthony Weiner, Then Hastily Retreats: ‘We Can Play Those Games All Day’

Jesse Watters insisted crime is “way up” in New York City, but former Rep. Anthony Weiner (D-NY) immediately noted that is not true.

The host of Jesse Watters Primetime interviewed Weiner on Tuesday night and claimed to the former congressman and convicted felon that crime is up in New York.

“Why do the Democrats have such a problem with crime?” Watters asked.

“We don’t like crime,” Weiner replied.

“Doesn’t seem like you don’t like it,” the host said. “It seems like you love it.”

After some bickering about defunding the police, Watters told Weiner that crime has increased in New York:

WATTERS: But crime’s up. It’s crazy out here. Would you go on the subway here? WEINER: Crime is actually down in New York. WATTERS: Well, it’s down from what? Last year, which was almost an all-time high. WEINER: You think Rudy Giuliani did a good job against crime? WATTERS: He did a decent job from where he came in from. WEINER: It’s 40% lower than it was the year he left. WATTERS: Yeah, but it was so low when everything was coming up, and then in 2020, 2021, 2022, this year, things aren’t good, Anthony. Guys are like, letting out criminals, bail reform’s crazy, people are getting pushed into the subway. Would you go on subway? WEINER: I do it all the time. It’s not a very substantive critique, but crime is actually down. But I believe it’s too high. WATTERS: Ok, we can play those games all day. WEINER: Which one is that?

Watters moved on so he could criticize Democratic district attorneys for being soft on crime. As the two men spoke, Fox News aired b-roll footage of various New Yorkers being assaulted

The total of the seven major felony offenses in New York did increase overall in 2021 and 2022, but crime is lower in 2023 relative to this time last year with report after report after report this year shows consistent declines in crime vis-à-vis 2022.

Fox News regularly airs footage of people being attacked in large U.S. cities where cameras are likely to catch assaults committed in public. With more than eight million residents and more than 25,000 surveillance cameras, New York provides a deep well for conservatives to draw from.

Not surprisingly, many Republicans say New York is currently facing a crime wave when it’s not.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com