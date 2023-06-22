After Nasty Spat, Hannity Asks Boebert, ‘What’s Going On With You and Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene?’

Sean Hannity asked Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) on Thursday night just what the hell is going on with her and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA)

On Wednesday, the two second-term lawmakers were seen having an unfriendly interaction on the House floor. Later, the Daily Beast reported Greene was upset with Boebert.

“I’ve donated to you, I’ve defended you,” Greene told her, according to sources the Beast spoke with. “But you’ve been nothing but a little bitch to me. And you copied my articles of impeachment after I asked you to cosponsor them.”

“Ok, Marjorie, we’re through,” Boebert said.

“We were never together,” Greene replied.

Hannity put the question to Boebert at the end of their interview on Fox News.

“I’d be negligent if I didn’t ask you, alright, what’s going on with you and Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene?” he asked.

Boebert largely dodged the question, instead choosing to continue her attack on President Joe Biden from earlier in the interview.

“Sean, I did not put my life on pause and leave my four boys and my now grandson to come here and just get in spats with people,” she replied. “I came here to legislate and to be effective for Coloradans, Coloradans who are suffering from the Democrats’ policy. Marjorie is not my enemy. Joe Biden’s policy, the Democrats, that is my enemy that I am combating right now.”

Boebert said it is imperative the House “expedite” impeachment articles against Biden.

“Congresswoman, great to have you as always,” Hannity replied.

The feud between the two lawmakers has been brewing for months. In January Boebert called Greene “unhinged”

