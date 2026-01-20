‘Do You Want to Live With These People?’ Trump Opens Up First-Year Celebration Briefing by Profiling ‘Worst’ ICE Apprehensions

President Donald Trump celebrated his first year back in office by showing off pictures of “criminal illegal aliens” who have been apprehended by ICE during a special guest appearance in the White House press briefing room on Tuesday.

Trump told reporters he was thrilled with how his second term is going so far — but that he wished his administration would do a better job of talking about their achievements; that includes arresting illegal aliens he said were allowed to invade the U.S. thanks to former President Joe Biden.

“I say why don’t you talk about that? Because people don’t know. Do you want to live with these people?” Trump asked the room.

The president flashed a number of print-outs of pictures of apprehended illegal immigrants as well as captions with their alleged crimes.

“Boy, these are rough characters,” Trump said.

“In many cases, they’re murderers, they’re drug lords, they’re drug dealers, they’re the mentally insane,” he continued. “Some of them are brutal killers — they’re killers, but they’re insane.”

Some of the pictures included the following crimes boldly printed on them:

DUI and Fraud

Rape, Robbery, Sexual Assault, Obstruction of Police

Domestic Violence, DUI, and assault

Trump applauded the ICE “patriots” who are making the arrests. He also ripped ex-CNN star Don Lemon after he followed anti-ICE protesters storming a church on Sunday.

“They have to be abused by guys like Don Lemon, who’s a loser, lightweight,” Trump said.

As he ran through his pictures, Trump mentioned he will be heading to the World Economic Forum in Davos; Trump said foreign leaders don’t understand how bad the illegal immigrant situation is in states like California and Minnesota.

“In Switzerland they don’t know about this,” Trump said. “They don’t have this problem — they have other problems, but they don’t have this problem.”

Trump said he could have ran through “10,000” other pictures, saying he didn’t even show the press the “worst of the group.”

He added:

These [people] were all allowed into our country through open borders, the dumbest policies. You know, men in women’s sports is dumb. But to me, having an open border for the world to come in — drug dealers and prisoners — [is worse].”

Watch above via Fox News.