Donald Trump Jr. Says He’s ‘In’ for Dave Rubin’s Social Network to Take on Silicon Valley: ‘Let’s Do This’

Donald Trump Jr. announced he would be joining libertarian commentator Dave Rubin’s alternative social network Locals.com on Thursday in an effort to take on Silicon Valley.

In response to Twitter’s new feature which allows users to turn off replies to their tweets, Rubin claimed on the website, “This is just step one… Soon certain people will be able to choose not to be quote tweeted either. The media and big tech industries are destroying themselves hand in hand,” before encouraging people to join his own social network.

“Im in,” responded Trump Jr, who appeared on Rubin’s YouTube show The Rubin Report last year. “LMK. People with opinions who don’t just mimic those of the leftists in Silicon Valley definitely need a place where they don’t have to be concerned about being deplatformed demonetized etc. etc. by an arbitrary board of leftist thought police!!!

Let’s do this!”

Rubin launched Locals in December 2019 for “creators who’ve had enough of Big Tech” companies like Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Patreon.

