Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz joined Laura Ingraham on her Fox News show Monday night to discuss his Pennsylvania Senate race and try and drum up some fundraising.

“Everyone knows that Oz and I had some differences during the primary,” said the host of , The Ingraham Angle after she spent a few minutes ripping into Oz’s opponent, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D-PA).

“But it is very important for Pennsylvania voters to know the feeling of economic pain of this current regime, that a vote for Fetterman is a vote to keep Chuck Schumer as Senate Majority Leader and a vote to continue the war on fracking in Pennsylvania,” Ingraham added.

“In other words, Oz has to win,” Ingraham said, clearly making her stance on the race known before introducing the Trump-backed Oz as her guest.

As the conversation continued and after hitting Fetterman extensively for his lack of campaigning while recovering from a stroke, Ingraham mentioned the fact that Oz is far-behind in fundraising and asked for Oz’s explanation as to why.

“The Democrats have very cleverly taken all of these issues that have come up over the summer ― the Dodd decision, the concerns about guns ― and they’ve used these as excuses to raise money from the Democratic loyalists,” Oz said, offering a pretty standard explanation for how campaign fundraising is conducted.

“Interestingly, when Republicans get mad, we go out and mow the lawn. Democrats, when they get mad, donate money to their party,” Oz added. He concluded the remark by urging viewers to go to his website and donate.

Oz’s comment somewhat mirrored his eyebrow-raising campaign fundraising text from Monday, which declared the “MAGA MOVEMENT IS DYING.”

“Liberals are winning the fundraising race, and the America First ProTrump movement feels defeated,” the text soliciting donations added.

As the conversation wound down, Oz and Ingraham return their focus to hitting Fetterman, who Ingraham noted is leading by some 6 points in the polls.

“He’s not a real populist, he’s a pretend populist,” Oz said of Fetterman, “I’ve spent my whole life, you know, working. My parents were immigrants, understanding the importance of dedicating my life to service. As a heart surgeon, I’ve invented devices. As you know I’ve been very active in a lot of endeavors just to make America a healthier and better place.”

“I mean, the hoodie and the shorts. I mean, that’s cute if you’re going to, I don’t know, acting or maybe a new line of athleisure wear. But I think this is like serious stuff the country is facing,” concluded Ingraham, again noting that Oz’s race is a must-win for Republicans.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com