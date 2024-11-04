Frank Luntz Reveals the Two Most Important States In the 2024 Election: ‘No Way’ Either Candidate Can Win ‘Without One’

Political pollster Frank Luntz revealed Monday what he thought were the two most important states for either former President Donald Trump or Vice President Kamala Harris to carve out a path to victory at the polls.

Luntz told CNN’s Brianna Keilar and Boris Sanchez that both candidates had “multiple paths” to the needed 270 electoral college votes, “but every path goes through either Pennsylvania or Michigan.”

Both Trump and Harris have made multiple stops in the swing states to canvass for votes.

“There is no way that either candidate can win without at least one of those two states. It’s absolutely necessary,” Luntz said. He continued:

We are watching these accusations on the ground. It’s very concerning because it tells me that we’re going to have to same disruption that we had in 2020 — an election that was clearly decided. There was a winner and a loser. And I’m praying we don’t have the same thing this time, but you can already see it, and I’m watching social media very carefully. I believe that there’s a very effective effort to challenge every one of these accusations, and I’m glad we are not talking about the polling, because the polling is now done. It’s now just about the voting and the counting of the voting and the verification of that count. And, so far, it does’t appear like any of these are grounded in any kind of fact, but we know that there will be attempts and interference, and it’s just a real tragedy that, here’s the greatest country on the face of the Earth, the greatest electoral system, and the strongest democracy, and it seems to be going through this for the second election in a row.

Trump continued to spread disinformation about the southern border, taxes, and abortion at his final campaign rallies.

At his Monday rally in Pennsylvania, Trump claimed the Democrats were “fighting so hard to steal this damn thing. Look at what’s going on. Look at what’s going on in your state. Every day, they’re talking about extending hours.”

Trump continued, “These elections have to be, they have to be decided by 9:00, 10:00, 11:00 on Tuesday night. Bunch of crooked people. These are crooked people.”

