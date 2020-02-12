Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) was criticized on Wednesday after she boasted about accepting half of the money from a “broke” college student’s bank account.

“[I] did the speech and then afterwards did a selfie line, and we were there for over an hour,” recalled Warren in an interview. “People were coming through and saying thank you and they’re giving hugs and talking about what’s important to them.”

“A young woman came up by herself and she said, ‘I’m a broke college student with a lot of student loan debt,’ and she said, ‘I’ve checked and I have six dollars in the bank, so I just gave three dollars to keep you in this fight,'” Warren continued. “That’s what we gotta do. We’ve got to stay in this fight with people who are counting on us.”

A young girl came up to me tonight and said, “I’m a broke college student with a lot of student loan debt. I checked and I have $6 in the bank—so I just gave $3 to keep you in this fight.” We’re staying in this fight for the people who are counting on us. pic.twitter.com/AetWhpTJqT — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 12, 2020

Warren also told the story in a Twitter post, and quickly received criticism from social media users who questioned why she would accept the money.

You’re a millionaire, why the hell are you taking $3 from someone who only has $6? What kind of monster are you? https://t.co/lkybBPIT5R — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) February 12, 2020

If someone has $6 to their name, don’t take half of it. https://t.co/zOhPLcci5V — Bryan Dean Wright (@BryanDeanWright) February 12, 2020

When I walk down the street, homeless people give *me* money. https://t.co/IMvqIjF2eO — Siraj Hashmi 🐶 (@SirajAHashmi) February 12, 2020

A good person would have told that girl to keep her money because it’s more important that she is able to take care of herself https://t.co/JCcMjIKEvy — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 12, 2020

Lives in a $4M mansion; teaches at Harvard; knows she won’t be President; takes the last dollars from broke college student anyway. Warren in a nutshell. (Also woke people don’t call college students “girls” anymore okay? she’s a woman!) https://t.co/eSfY7GaBY2 — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) February 12, 2020

As a millionaire whose campaign is failing, you should have hugged her and handed her $20 of your own money. https://t.co/gBqw4ZP7MN — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 12, 2020

Not sure I would have shared this story… https://t.co/YJIE9IwJTn — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) February 12, 2020

give it back https://t.co/3kmsAc8WGm — Victoria Rose :3c 🔜 #PAXEast + Panel! (@riningear) February 12, 2020

Others expressed doubt over whether the encounter even happened.

Can we be done with this hideous person and her fairy tales now? https://t.co/RN1fznDLif — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) February 12, 2020

There is a 1/1024 chance that this is true. If it is true, shame on Warren for taking her money. https://t.co/xaESInbpAr — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) February 12, 2020

This almost certainly didn’t happen. https://t.co/7WKCkwBcom — John Daniel Davidson (@johnddavidson) February 12, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]