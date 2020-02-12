comScore

Elizabeth Warren Criticized for Accepting Money from ‘Broke College Student’

By Charlie NashFeb 12th, 2020, 3:01 pm

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) was criticized on Wednesday after she boasted about accepting half of the money from a “broke” college student’s bank account.

“[I] did the speech and then afterwards did a selfie line, and we were there for over an hour,” recalled Warren in an interview. “People were coming through and saying thank you and they’re giving hugs and talking about what’s important to them.”

“A young woman came up by herself and she said, ‘I’m a broke college student with a lot of student loan debt,’ and she said, ‘I’ve checked and I have six dollars in the bank, so I just gave three dollars to keep you in this fight,'” Warren continued. “That’s what we gotta do. We’ve got to stay in this fight with people who are counting on us.”

Warren also told the story in a Twitter post, and quickly received criticism from social media users who questioned why she would accept the money.

Others expressed doubt over whether the encounter even happened.

