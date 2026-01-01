Elon Musk Is Back on the Trump Train for 2026 Midterms: ‘America Is Toast if the Radical Left Wins’

Elon Musk seemingly confirmed he has resumed funding Republican politicians heading into the 2026 midterm elections, with the Tesla boss saying the USA is a lost cause if Democrats win.

“America is toast if the radical left wins,” Musk posted on X — the social platform he owns — on Thursday. “They will open the floodgates to illegal immigration and fraud. Won’t be America anymore.”

Musk made the comment while sharing a clip of him nodding his head after President Donald Trump patted him on the arm at a recent event at the White House. The post said Musk is “reportedly going all-in funding Republicans to help President Trump take back full control” in the ’26 midterms.

His response comes after Musk and President Trump have had an up-and-down relationship over the last year.

Musk spearheaded the Department of Government Efficiency for Trump when his second term started last January, and the two appeared to be the best of friends when they sat down with Fox News star Sean Hannity soon after for an interview.

Things remained swell when Musk departed DOGE last May, with Trump giving Musk a gold key to the White House.

“Elon gave an incredible service,” Trump said at the time. “There’s nobody like him, and he had to go through the slings and the arrows, which is a shame, because he’s an incredible patriot.”

But things went sour after Musk accused Trump of covering up files related to dead sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein. That nuked their relationship for a few months, and Musk briefly flirted with starting his own political party.

Musk recently told Katie Miller — wife of Trump advisor Stephen Miller — that if he had the chance to do it again, he would have opted to just focus on his companies rather than doing DOGE.

“Instead of doing DOGE, I would have basically built, worked on my companies, essentially,” Musk said.

“And they wouldn’t have been burning the cars,” Musk added, referring to the viral clips of Teslas being damaged and a dealership being attacked in Las Vegas.

But the Musk-Trump relationship has been rekindled in recent months. The two reunited at Charlie Kirk’s memorial service, and Musk attended a dinner honoring Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the White House in November.

The Washington Post reported Vice President JD Vance played a key role in bringing Musk and Trump back together. And Axios reported in mid-December that Musk had “recently cut big checks to help Republicans win congressional races next year” — a report Musk seemed to confirm on New Year’s Day.

Musk shelled out $290 million to help Trump and Republicans win in 2024; it’ll be worth watching how much he spends this year.