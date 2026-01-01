Scott Galloway Rips Trump’s TikTok Deal For His ‘Friends’: ‘Pure Socialism Meets Cronyism’

Entrepreneur turned podcaster and media pundit, Scott Galloway, made his annual predictions with co-host Kara Swisher this week on their show Pivot. While Swisher predicted “lesbians are the trend of 2026,” Galloway predicted that TikTok will be the “best investment” of the year, but only for friends of President Donald Trump.

“Best investment you don’t have access to is TikTok,” Galloway began.

“Oh, yeah. Did you get yours? Have you gotten in there yet?’ Swisher asked.

“Well, no, I’m a Democrat. So it’s going to Dell, some Saudi person, I forget who it’s going to, but it’s not going to anyone who wants it or anyone who’s a Democrat. But they’re basically, Trump’s forcing them to sell it for 14 billion,” Galloway replied, adding:

If you think about the fact that 50 percent of the earnings have to go back to China, it’s effectively evaluation of 28 billion. If you assign the same multiple that you would assign to Alphabet or Meta, it’s worth 120 billion. So effectively, these guys are going to buy something and then get three to 400 percent return within 12 months. This is pure socialism meets cronyism meets autocracy. But again, it’s happening.

“But you know it’s unfair for the Ellisons not to get everything. Anyway, sorry. That’s a good one,” Swisher replied, adding:

So you won’t get any, there’s no way you can scoot your way in there. You usually scoot your way in.

“No, not on this one,” Galloway answered as Swisher pushed, “Really?”

“Yeah, no, you can’t. It’s only for like friends of Trump,” Swisher asked as Galloway agreed.

