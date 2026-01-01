Zohran Mamdani Vows to ‘Emulate’ Bernie Sanders’s Leadership As NYC Mayor

Zohran Mamdani became New York City’s newest mayor on Thursday and was sworn in by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), whom he later said in his speech he will “seek” to “emulate.”

Mamandi was officially sworn in in a decommissioned subway station below City Hall just after midnight, taking his oath of office on a Quran, becoming the city’s first Muslim mayor.

After his public swearing in, Mamdani praised Sanders and vowed to be a mayor for all New Yorkers, following a highly contentious campaign.

“I promise you this: if you are a New Yorker, I am your mayor. Regardless of whether we agree, I will protect you, celebrate with you, mourn alongside you, and never, not for a second, hide from you,” Mamdani told the crowd gathered at his inauguration, adding:

I thank the labor and movement leaders here today, the activists and the elected officials who will return to fighting for New Yorkers the second this ceremony concludes, and the performers who have gifted us with their talent. Thank you to Governor Hochul. Thank you as well to Mayor Adams, Dorothy’s son, a son of Brownsville who rose from washing dishes to the highest position in our city, for being here as well. He and I have had our share of disagreements, but I will always be touched that he chose me as the mayoral candidate that he would most want to be trapped with on an elevator. Thank you to the two titans who, as an assembly member, I’ve had the privilege of being represented by in Congress: Nydia Velázquez and our incredible opening speaker, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. You have paved the way for this moment. Thank you to the man whose leadership I seek most to emulate, who I am so grateful to be sworn in by today, Senator Bernie Sanders. Thank you to my teams: from the assembly, to the campaign, to the transition, and now the team I am so excited to lead from City Hall. Thank you to my parents, Mama and Baba.

Sanders also addressed the crowd and later led them in a chant, saying, “Tax the rich.”

Sanders: Demanding that the wealthy and large corporations start paying their fair share of taxes is not radical. It is exactly the right thing to do. Crowd: Tax the rich. Tax the rich. Tax the rich. pic.twitter.com/aCxmrDFC9K — Acyn (@Acyn) January 1, 2026

