Eric Greitens Follows Up ‘RINO Hunting’ Ad With Another Gun-Centered Spot, Former Friend Calls Him Out as ‘Broken Man’

Controversial Republican Senate candidate Eric Greitens put out yet another ad Wednesday, two days after the Highland Park mass shooting, showing him firing a gun and mixing violence with politics.

In late June, Greitens sparked a firestorm of controversy with a similar ad, in which the Missouri Republican said, “Today, we’re going RINO hunting!”

The ad then showed Greitens and a group of armed men forcing their way into a home as Greitens announces, “Join the MAGA Crew, get a RINO hunting permit. There’s no bagging limit, no tagging limit, and it doesn’t expire until we save our country.”

In his latest ad, Greitens steps out of a truck and says he is not a “career politician” and will “take aim at politics as usual.”

Greitens, who resigned in disgrace as governor of Missouri in 2017 amid allegations of sexual harassment and campaign finance violations, is seeking a political comeback in his bid to replace retiring Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO).

“Because I fought for you, they came after me,” Greitens then says in the ad – an apparent reference to the lurid sexual assault allegations leveled against him.

“But we’re back—wiser, stronger, still fighting— but this time, we are coming with an army,” he continues, concluding, “We will not stop until we take our country back and Make America Great Again.”

Greitens’ ad wasn’t the only viral clip featuring the controversial Republican to be published Wednesday.

Ken Harbaugh, who says he has known Greitens for thirty years, shared a video on social media addressing Greiten’s recent political behavior.

“Eric, I know you must be in a dark place to think what you’re doing is worth it,” began Harbaugh.

“I’ve known you for most of my life, from our first day at Duke to the time at Oxford. I remember your excitement coming back from the Democratic Convention, and what it meant to see America’s first Black president elected. I went to your weddings. Your speech at the first one, about saving the worms, I still remember it,” Harbaugh continued.

Harbaugh then recalls taking out a loan to give a $5,000 donation to Greiten’s first gubernatorial campaign, adding that his mother also donated after Greiten’s asked her to.

“Things have not gone as I expected. Eric, I want you to know that there are worse things in life than running for office honorably and losing. Trust me. I’ve done that,” added Harbaugh – a one-time congressional candidate in Ohio.

“What you’re doing now is not honorable,” he concluded.

“And it is not a reflection of the Eric I knew. Even if you do win, you’re going to lose more than you can imagine by campaigning like this. Your call to hunt down Republicans who disagree with you? That’s my mom Eric,” Harbaugh continued, adding:

Just because she doesn’t think the election was stolen, and let’s be honest, you don’t either. That’s not a reason to threaten her. She was one of the few people to reach out when you were forced to resign as governor. She wrote to you about grace, and redemption. She reminded you that even the greatest sins, those against one’s own family, can be forgiven.

