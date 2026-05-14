President Donald Trump’s senior director of counterterrorism, Sebastian Gorka, lashed out at a conservative magazine and branded its editor a “ball-less wonder.”

After Gorka discovered that The Spectator would be publishing an article on his alleged waning influence in the White House, the Trump official lashed out at the magazine and U.S. editor Freddy Gray.

“I get an email from Dr. Gorka. He’s heard I’m writing a piece about him. It’s from his official White House account and this is the middle of the day,” revealed Spectator writer Paul Wood in a brutal profile of Gorka published on Thursday. “I am surprised he has the time to speak to me – surely it’s busy on the National Security Council? – but pleased to get the chance to talk about US counterterrorism policy.”

Wood continued, “He ignores my earnest questions. Instead, he calls our editor, Freddy Gray, a ‘risible little twerp’ and ‘a ball-less wonder.’ Such rancor is out of all proportion to the gentle fun The Spectator has had in pricking his pomposity in the past, but Gorka is notorious for his feuds.”

The writer went on to claim that Gorka had been marginalized in the administration and was “not regarded as a serious figure by his colleagues,” citing an unnamed source who described the counterterrorism official as “a very vain person who likes to leak to the press incessantly.”

“My informant told me Gorka was not involved in targeting terrorists; not even ‘super-involved’ in any decisions about ISIS,” Wood alleged. “Officials worked around him or simply ignored him.”

Gorka received criticism this week after he named former Trump ally Tucker Carlson and far-right commentator Nick Fuentes during a discussion about “right-wing extremism” and terrorism with Breitbart News.

Left-wing journalist Ken Klippenstein accused Gorka of targeting freedom of speech and suggested that his remarks were a blatantly political act of revenge against Carlson and Fuentes for splitting with Trump over his Iran war.

Infowars founder and former Trump ally Alex Jones also tore into Gorka on his show, Wednesday, describing him as a “slimeball,” a “piece of crap,” and an “interloping, ladder-climbing, sycophantic worm-tongue.”

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