Alex Jones Launches Into Scorching Impression of Trump’s ‘Piece of Crap’ Counterterrorism Official Seb Gorka: ‘You’re a Damn Liar!’

This Alex Jones impression of Sebastian Gorka that my story inspired is hilarious. pic.twitter.com/eVDEwcULfE — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) May 13, 2026

Infowars founder and former Trump ally Alex Jones launched a scorching impression of President Donald Trump’s counterterrorism official, Sebastian Gorka, on Wednesday after Gorka suggested that former Fox News host Tucker Carlson was an extremist during a discussion about “right-wing extremism.”

During an interview with Breitbart editor-in-chief Alex Marlow on Friday, Gorka name-dropped Carlson and Nick Fuentes after being asked whether the Trump administration was monitoring “right-wing extremism.”

Gorka responded by disavowing Carlson and Fuentes, declaring that he did not consider them to be a part of the conservative movement and suggesting that they believed “violence is OK.”

Gorka’s remarks were criticized by social media users on both the left and right, including left-wing journalist Ken Klippenstein, who argued “none of this is actually about extremism” and is instead an act of revenge by the Trump administration because Carlson and Fuentes “recently broke with Trump – bitterly – over the Iran War.”

Reacting to Gorka’s remarks on The Alex Jones Show, Wednesday, Jones tore into both Gorka and Marlow, before doing an impression of Trump’s counterterrorism official, complete with a villainous British accent:

Jones as Marlow: Are there any right-wing terrorists, sir? Jones as Gorka: I don’t consider Tucker Carlson and Nick Fuentes as being conservative, so no, but they’ll be dealt with, don’t you worry about that! Jones as Marlow: Oh good! Oh good! Oh criminally investigate them! Get them, get them, my lord! Get them, me lord!

“Imagine trying to say that Tucker Carlson and Nick Fuentes are terrorists,” Jones protested. “I know Gorka’s a slimeball, but I like Breitbart. Overall, they do good, but to watch their editor-in-chief sit there and nod his head and talk about criminal investigations and, ‘Hmm yes! Mmm yes! Yes!’ Does the administration think calling us terrorists or coming after us is gonna make people stop waking up? It will accelerate it.”

He concluded, “Where is Tucker calling for violence? Where is Nick Fuentes calling for violence? I have Nick last week and yesterday, before you even came out and said this, decrying violence and telling the nationalist movement and patriots, ‘Do not engage in any offensive violence.’ You are a damn liar. You interloping, ladder-climbing, sycophantic worm-tongue from Eastern Europe. Nothing against Eastern Europeans, but you’re just a piece of crap!”

Watch the full clip via The Alex Jones Show on Rumble.

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