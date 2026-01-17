Eric Swalwell Promises to Yank ICE’s Driver’s Licenses If He Becomes California Governor: ‘Good Luck Walking to Work, A**holes’

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) vowed that if he becomes California’s next governor he will revoke the driver’s licenses of any ICE agents — or “a**holes” as he put it — who wear masks while driving.

Swalwell shared his plan during a summit hosted by the Empowerment Congress in Los Angeles on Saturday. The nonprofit group aims to “fight racial and economic disparities, using tools like annual summits, partnerships, and community training programs to educate, engage, and empower residents,” according to its website.

Here is what the Democratic rep said after being asked how he will “protect” Californians from ICE:

They’re going to lose their immunity, they’re not gonna be able to drive. I will take your driver’s license. Good luck walking to work, a**holes.

Swalwell continued, saying “I will direct law enforcement to use every power to prosecute them for battery, false imprisonment, and murder. You know me, I’m not shy.”

He pointed to teaming up with Sen. Adam Schiff (D) to push the claim President Donald Trump colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election as one example he is not bashful.

Clip maven Acyn Torabi captured Swalwell’s remarks, which you can see below:

Swalwell has made it clear in recent weeks that he loathes ICE and President Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration.

The Hill reported Swalwell is working with Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) to introduce a bill that would strip ICE agents of their qualified immunity protections. Their plan comes after Democratic politicians have condemned ICE and anti-ICE protests have erupted across the country following the shooting death of Renee Good in Minneapolis earlier this month.

“Trump’s ICE thugs inflict cruelty on our communities every day. Enough. I’m fighting to end impunity for ICE and hold them accountable for their actions,” Swalwell posted on Facebook earlier this week.

Swalwell told the Empowerment Congress crowd on Saturday there is “only one side of the ball to be on on behalf of Californians when it comes to ICE, and it’s offense.” He is vying to follow Gavin Newsom as California’s next governor when the state votes later this year.