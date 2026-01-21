Ex-NBC Sideline Reporter Michele Tafoya Announces Run for Senate

Former NBC Sports sideline reporter Michele Tafoya on Wednesday officially announced her U.S. Senate run in the state of Minnesota.

In a video posted online Wednesday morning, Tafoya could be seen on a snow-covered football field. There, said:

For years, I covered the biggest football games in America. I walked the sidelines when the pressure was mounting, and the stakes were the highest. That job taught me about more than football. It taught me about how leadership really works. When leaders are prepared and accountable, teams succeed. When they aren’t, people pay the price.

Tafoya then claimed she saw “massive government fraud exploding on Tim Walz’s watch, ripping off taxpayers, and embarrassing our state.” Minnesota has been the target of immense scrutiny by Republicans amid allegations of widespread fraud. Many have accused Somali immigrants of orchestrating the fraud.

She continued:

As Minnesota senator, I will clean up the system, fighting corruption, ending the fraud, and protecting your tax dollars. I will protect what’s fair and safe, standing with our law enforcement officers, deporting dangerous criminals, and keeping female sports for female athletes. And I will make our lives affordable again, cutting middle class taxes, strengthening American manufacturing, and lowering the cost of groceries, prescription drugs, and mortgages and rent.

A month earlier, OutKick reported that Tafoya was considering a Senate run. She retired from sports reporting in 2022 before pivoting to political commentary.

