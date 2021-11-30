Ex-Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows Cooperating With House Jan. 6 Investigation — With Caveats

CNN broke the news on Tuesday that the House committee investigating the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol will receive cooperation from Mark Meadows, former President Donald Trump’s chief of staff.

“Mr. Meadows has been engaging with the Select Committee through his attorney. He has produced records to the committee and will soon appear for an initial deposition,” Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), chairman of the House select committee, said in a statement.

“The committee will continue to assess his degree of compliance with our subpoena after the deposition,” Thompson added, leaving the door open for taking action against Meadows for non-compliance. Trump has urged his former officials not to cooperate with the investigation.

Steve Bannon, a former senior adviser to Trump, has been charged with two counts of contempt of Congress for his refusal to cooperate.

Meadows’ lawyer George Terwilliger said in a statement to CNN that his client and the committee had reached an understanding on Meadows offering documents to the committee and being willing to sit for a deposit in the near future.

“Meadows is different than Steve Bannon, different than Jeffrey Clark, the former DOJ official set to be referred for criminal contempt starting tomorrow here on Capitol Hill, but it is a big difference between the two of them who have responded to the subpoena and the way Meadows is now responding,” said CNN correspondent Ryan Nobles, while discussing the news on air.

Nobles added, “They are offering up caveats. They said Meadows has agreed to sit for a deposition. He has agreed to hand over documents but they will assess his level of cooperation after he sits down for that deposition.”

