Ex-Trump Press Secretary Warns President Is ‘Mentally Slipping’ Following ‘Bizarre’ Presser

Stephanie Grishman, who served as press secretary during the end of President Donald Trump’s first term, reacted to Trump’s marathon press briefing on Tuesday and offered a warning about the president’s mental health.

“This presser is bizarre even for him,” began Grisham, adding:

It’s all the usual rambling, off-topic tales, half-truths, lies, “I’ve fixed everything – no one has ever seen anything like it” stuff…but it’s low-energy & feels like he’s…mentally slipping. Congress-plz wake up. Plz.

Trump began is time at the White House podium by griping about how the media is not covering ICE arresting the “worst of the worst” immigrant criminals in Minnesota. Trump came armed with flyers of alleged criminals and their crimes.

Trump quickly received a bevy of fact checks for some of the more outlandish claims he made during the briefing. CNN’s Daniel Dale noted, There are just so many. I’m struggling to keep track of it, you know. “$18 trillion investment in the U.S.”—that’s a fictional figure. “600% reduction in prescription drug prices”—that is fictional. “I ended eight unendable wars”—eight is a fictional figure. “We inherited inflation at a historic high”—he inherited 3% inflation, just a little bit above where it is now, although it did hit about a 40-year high in June 2022, more than two years before he returned to office.”

Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA), one of the most liberal members of the U.S. Senate, reacted in a Tuesday post to Trump’s letter to Norway linking his desire to acquire Greenland to being snubbed for the Nobel Peace Prize. Markey’s message was simple, writing, “Invoke the 25th Amendment.”