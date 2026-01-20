Jake Tapper Aghast at Trump’s ‘Incoherent’ and ‘Unsettling’ Press Conference: ‘Frankly Bizarre’ 

CNN’s Jake Tapper panned President Donald Trump’s “rambling” press conference on Tuesday, where the president turned in a whirlwind performance.

Trump marked the first anniversary of his second term with a presser in the White House briefing room that lasted more than 90 minutes. The president repeated wild 2020 election conspiracy theories, raged at former CNN host Don Lemon, baselessly claimed that a witness to a fatal ICE shooting this month was a “paid agitator,” alleged that “pirating ships,” is the “only thing” Somalis are “good at,” said people in Washington, D.C. “can act like a real lover” after he deployed the National Guard there, dunked on former Special Counsel Jack Smith, and declared that “God is very proud” of the president’s first year back in office, among other wild moments.

The press conference came about 12 hours after Trump went on a late-night posting spree in which he trashed European allies who are resisting his intention to seize Greenland from Denmark, a NATO ally.

“President Trump today, marking one full year in office with a marathon rambling, at times incoherent, possibly unsettling White House news briefing, clocking in at about 15 minutes shy of two hours,” Tapper said to kick off Tuesday’s installment of The Lead. “For any supporters of his looking for reassurance that the Trump doing wild 1 a.m. social media post is not the same Trump in the White House, well, they probably were not reassured.”

Tapper went on to air snippets of the press conference, in which Trump claimed he won the state of Minnesota “all three times,” when in reality, no Republican has won the state since 1972.

In another moment, Trump was asked, “How far are you willing to go to acquire Greenland?

“You’ll find out,” the president replied.

Tapper went on to say that the presser contained “plenty of frankly bizarre, rambling moments.”

