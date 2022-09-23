Facebook Reverses ‘Permanent’ Ban on Conservative Children’s Book Publisher After Fox Jumps In

Facebook reversed a “permanent” ban on ads from a conservative book publisher after Fox Business reached out asking for an explanation.

Brave Books, which publishes books for 4-12 year olds, told Fox that Facebook suspended them on Thursday and denied an appeal on the matter. The publisher says they put out books that have “pro-God, pro-America and anti-woke values.” Conservatives like Rep. Dan Crenshaw have written for them.

Brave Books founder Trent Talbot called the suspension an “existential threat” to the company as the publisher relies on Facebook advertising. A message from Facebook was shared by the publisher showing the platform banning the company’s ad account without explanation and claiming it is their “final decision.” Facebook confirmed the account was active, however, after Fox looked into the matter.

The last ad published by Brave Books was one promoting Fiona’s Fantastical Fort, which was written by Fox News’ Julie Banderas.

“Every single book has a positive message. It’s like an anti-woke, pro-American, teaching morals, values, you know everything kids aren’t learning in public schools these days,” Banderas is quoted as saying in the ad.

In a tweet, Banderas chalked up the brief suspension to “another attempt to cancel conservatives.”

Oh, and speaking of woke policies. Another attempt to cancel conservatives goes down in flames: https://t.co/1SzTsQRKgd @BraveBooksUS 📚 🔥 — Julie Banderas (@JulieBanderas) September 23, 2022

Talbot accused Facebook of having a “woke” agenda and only reversing the initial ban because of bad publicity.

“This is a prime example of big tech today. They shut down small companies who say anything contrary to their woke agendas. They may reinstate accounts only when they are hit with bad PR, only to throttle those same accounts to make them ineffective,” Talbot said.

According to Talbot, a suspension from Google earlier this year was also reversed after Fox News reported on it.

