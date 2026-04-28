FBI Raids 22 Minnesota Businesses in ‘Rampant Fraud’ Probe — Including the Infamous Quality Learning Center

The FBI raided 22 Minnesota businesses on Tuesday morning as part of the Trump administration’s crackdown on an alleged multi-billion dollar fraud scheme that went unchecked — including hitting the infamous Quality Learning Center, which became a symbol of suspected scam, as well as a running joke for the childcare center’s misspelled sign reading “Quality Learing Center.”

Fox News correspondent Brooke Taylor reported on the operation targeting “rampant fraud” during an appearance on America’s Newsroom.

The Fox broadcast showed federal agents walking around the aforementioned learning center as she spoke; the QLC received $1.9 million in taxpayer dough last year — but was empty last December when video journalist Nick Shirley showed up. Shirley’s viral report came a week after federal prosecutors said a $9 billion “industrial-scale” fraud scheme had been orchestrated in Minnesota.

“Sources say many of [the raids] are tied to Somali-owned operations,” Taylor reported.

The alleged fraud scheme led to sharp criticism of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D), with many asking how he could allow so much money to be stolen right under his nose. Walz said last year federal prosecutors were “speculating” about the massive scope and fueling “sensationalism,” but the scandal ultimately spurred him to not seek reelection this year.

Tuesday’s raids coincided with Walz preparing to give his final State of the State address later in the evening.

Taylor read the following statement from DHS on air: “Homeland Security Investigations in cooperation with our law enforcement partners executed criminal search warrants in Minneapolis related to the rampant fraud of U.S. taxpayer dollars.”

The New York Post previously reported the scheme was pulled off by “dozens of people — the vast majority from Minnesota’s Somali community.” More than 90 people were charged.

Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin reported on Tuesday, “Sources tell FOX the locations are largely Somali linked businesses, including the infamous ‘Quality Learning Center.’ I’m told these are court approved search warrants being served and they are tied to fraud, not immigration enforcement.”

Watch Taylor’s report above.

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