FBI Spox Rages About Kash Patel’s Leisure-Packed Schedule Getting Leaked: ‘A Criminal Act’ That ‘Will Not Be Taken Lightly’

An FBI spokesperson on Wednesday said the leaking of agency director Kash Patel’s schedule at the Olympics was a “criminal act.”

Patel and his trip to the Winter Olympics have been the subject of debate in recent days. The FBI director attended multiple U.S. men’s hockey games in Milan, and was also seen partying with the players after the team beat Canada in the gold medal game. This has led to questions about Patel’s use of taxpayer-funded government resources. He has maintained that his weekend in Italy was for more than just leisure.

According to his schedule, Patel’s leisure time appeared to outweigh official business. While he did have a handful of meetings, his weekend also included a pair of hockey games, private dinners, and a four-and-a-half-hour block dedicated to “personal time.” The schedule was obtained and published Tuesday morning by The New York Times.

Later that morning, NYT reporter Glenn Thrush received a statement from the FBI in response to the Patel’s schedule leaking to the public. Thrush tweeted:

Added comment from the FBI saying leak of Patel’s schedule was a “criminal act,” even though it was stamped ‘unclassified’ and the events listed are over.

“The leaking of his minute-by-minute schedule is a criminal act that jeopardizes security and will not be taken lightly.”

