First Member of Gen Z Elected to Congress from Orlando, Rachel Maddow Jokes She Has ‘Liquor Older Than Him’

Next year, I will be represented in Congress by a guy who was born my freshman year of college.

Sigh.

Tuesday evening, Maxwell Frost was declared the projected winner of Florida’s 10th congressional district, which includes the western part of Orange County (including part of Orlando, and Disney World, Universal Studios, and Sea World), as well as the northern part of Polk County and most of Lake County.

Frost is a former national organizing director for the gun control activist group March for Our Lives, and defeated multiple candidates — including former Reps. Alan Grayson (D-FL) and Corrine Brown (D-FL) — in a crowded primary to win the Democratic nomination.

He’s also only 25 years old, making him the first member of Generation Z to be elected to Congress. He won’t turn 26 until two weeks after he’s sworn in next January.

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow reported on Frost’s win Tuesday, noting that it was an “interesting” race because of his age.

“He’s 25 years old,” Maddow emphasized. “He is the first representative of Gen Z to be elected to the United States Congress. He is 25, which means he was born in 1997, which I think is mathematically impossible.”

“You did not do that math right,” Chris Hayes insisted as their colleagues laughed. “I think you messed it up.”

“No, I didn’t do the math right,” said Maddow. (Narrator: she did, in fact, do the math right.)

“I literally have liquor older than him!” Maddow joked, pointing out that “it doesn’t go bad.”

Hayes commented that Frost had a “great story,” called him an “incredible kid” before correcting himself to say “young man.”

In August, CNN’s Jake Tapper interviewed Frost shortly after he won his primary. Tapper, who like your friendly neighborhood Mediaite contributing editor is a member of Generation X, joked with Frost that everything was “the fault of the Boomers.”

