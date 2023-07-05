Fox Business Anchor Defends Hunter Biden Against Cocaine Jokes: Social Media Comments Were ‘Tasteless’

Fox Business Network anchor Cheryl Casone defended Hunter Biden against social media trolls who were trying to link him to the cocaine found in the White House over the weekend.

“Of course, social media starts making fun, bringing up Hunter’s name — it’s not funny,” Casone said. “And I think that there’s a lot of cheap shots taken at Hunter Biden. He is a recovering addict, nobody wants to see him regress or slip back into addiction, and I think the social media comments were just tasteless on this whole story.”

Earlier on Outnumbered, Casone said she’s looking forward to seeing the White House security footage that could well unmask the perpetrator.

Look, I’ve never worked in the White House…but aren’t there cameras throughout the premises? And yes, this is a very serious story. Because, look, If somebody, and I’m not saying — we don’t know. But if it happens to be a staffer, or someone — that is very disconcerting, because these people go through security clearances. You know, these people go through security clearances, I’m sure there’s sensitive information, I’m sure there are things that are talked about and bandied about in the hallways. Look, I mean this is very serious. Cocaine is a serious drug…It’s very worrisome that somebody could have a problem and they brought it into the White House. Whatever the details are, we’ll hopefully get more details later this afternoon. But, yes, I want to see the security footage. I think that’s where they’re going to be able to find who this person is and what they were doing, and why they’re — there’s cocaine in the White House!

Fox & Friends anchor Steve Doocy also appeared to support Hunter Tuesday morning, when he started to say there’s nothing to suggest Hunter was to blame, before stopping mid-sentence:

But if you look at the Internet and you look at social media, there are all sorts of memes and there are all sorts of rumors. You know, let’s see, who, who has access to the White House, who kind of looks like he’s living at the White House? Oh, yeah. Hunter Biden. There’s nothing to sug–

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

