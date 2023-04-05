Top House Republican Tells Fox News He’s Heard From GOP County Attorneys Asking For ‘Ways They Can Go After The Bidens Now’

House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) relayed on Fox News Wednesday recent conversations he had with two GOP county attorneys asking him for “ways” to go after the Bidens following former President Donald Trump’s arrest in New York City.

The conversation began with Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy railing against Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s indictment of Trump on 34 felony counts related to falsifying business records for hush money payments.

“This particular indictment is just a hit job, a political head job,” Doocy told Comer.

“It’s a political scam. I’ve said that for weeks now. If filing false business documents is as serious as the media and the prosecutors are claiming over the past 24 hours, then they better have a seat and about a pallet of Kentucky bourbon when they see what all the Biden family has done over the past decade,” Comer replied as the co-hosts laughed.

“I mean, it’s ridiculous. Every day we find another LLC affiliated with the Bidens that they were using to launder money from our adversaries around the world,” Comer continued, adding:

And I am not exaggerating about that. The fact that I’m sitting here watching what happened to Donald Trump yesterday, knowing what all the Bidens have been engaged in and the shenanigans and the bank violations that we’re privy to right now at the Treasury Cabinet, where the banks pointed out all of the potential money laundering and they, the banks couldn’t explain all the different transfers and all the different LLCs that this family had to try to basically launder money from our adversaries. It’s just breathtaking. So I hope the media is serious about the evidence that will be we’ll continue to be bringing forward about the Biden family, as they have been about this ridiculous political stunt that happened in New York yesterday with Donald Trump.

Ainsley Earhardt followed up by asking Comer about the House GOP’s plans to go after Bragg. “I wonder how this will affect the next election, because you’re watching those images of his motorcade driving down the FDR yesterday. We’re watching images of him in a courtroom. We never thought that would ever happen. It’s never happened before,” she began, adding:

And then Kevin McCarthy is saying he’s going to hold Alvin Bragg accountable. He tweeted this out, “Alvin Bragg is attempting to interfere in our democratic process by invoking federal law to bring politicized charges against President Trump. Admittingly using federal funds while at the same time arguing that the people’s representatives in Congress lack jurisdiction to investigate this farce. Not so brags weaponization of the federal justice process will be held accountable by Congress.” How do you plan to do that?

“Well, we’re going to be having a call with McCarthy later this week, Jim Jordan and myself. And we’re going to try to figure out a path moving forward. This is very serious. Alvin Bragg doesn’t even know where his funding comes from, but he gets federal funding and that’s where it falls into the jurisdiction of the House Oversight Committee. The weaponization of his office is how it falls into both the Judiciary Committee and the Select Committee on the Weaponization of the Department of Justice. So we’re, we’re not going to stop on this. Nothing changed. We believe that he’s overstepped,” Comer replied, adding:

And I’ll tell you, one of the things that I don’t think it’s been picked up a lot that’s going to be a problem. And I had two calls yesterday, one from a county attorney in Kentucky and one from a county attorney in Tennessee. They were Republican, obviously, both states are heavily Republican. They want to know if there are ways they can go after the Bidens now. And they’ve opened a can of worms. They’ve set precedents now that we can’t go back on. And now we’re going to see a judicial system that’s already bogged down with doing what they’re supposed to do, and that’s going after real criminals, people that are committing real crimes, burglaries, rape, robberies, things like that. And now you’re going to start having ambitious political people like Alvin Bragg try to make a name for themselves and go after big pie-in-the-sky federal cases. And it’s just not a good path that we need to go forward on in our judiciary.

