Fox Nation host Tom Shillue claimed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to rip up President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech was worse than the “worst thing” Trump has ever done, “including that tape of him.”

“All people seem to talk about is Donald Trump and his lack of decorum. Has he ever done anything in the ballpark of ripping up a speech like that on TV?” asked Shillue. “I’m trying to think of the worst Trump has ever done, including that tape of him from NBC. What has he done that’s lacking decorum more than that?”

Fox Nation host Tom Shillue: “Has [Trump] ever done anything in the ballpark of ripping up a speech like that on TV? I’m trying to think of the worst thing he’s done, including that tape of him from NBC.” https://t.co/FnO6xaw2j7 pic.twitter.com/ZvwZw8wMXV — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) February 7, 2020

“Not more than that, but he did have the stunt of the name cards when he knew Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi were not going to come to, I believe, a meeting about DACA, the dreamers a year two ago,” responded co-host Britt McHenry. “He like placed them there because he knew they weren’t showing up.”

Shillue replied, “Okay, that’s good, because that’s the kind of thing Trump does. But to me, it’s nowhere in the ballpark.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]