Fox News Anchor Delivers Comically Fawning Introduction of RFK Jr.’s House Hearing: ‘Front and Center For the Nation!’

Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner gave a dramatic and fawning introduction to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s controversial House testimony on censorship and free speech on Thursday.

“Breaking news and big moments on Capitol Hill. Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., front and center for the nation right now,” Faulkner began. “He’s President Joe Biden‘s biggest rival on the left. House Republicans put RFK Jr. on the witness list for their hearing on ways the Biden administration is crushing free speech.”

Faulkner continued: “The GOP definitely just elevated Biden’s top Democratic challenger, and it didn’t take much. Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has been polling consistently in the double-digits against the current president.”

Kennedy testified Thursday before the GOP-led House Subcommittee on the “weaponization of the federal government.” His opening statements turned into a sparring match for chair Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Del. Stacey Plaskett (D-VI) in a display Faulkner called “pretty remarkable.”

“And there were some games being played on the left; Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett called for a motion to take RFK Jr.’s witness testimony out of the public eye, and go into an executive meeting,” Harris emphasized. “A short time ago, she just wouldn’t let Kennedy talk.”

Faulkner rolled tape on the exchange between Plaskett, Jordan, and Kennedy. Some of the words were unintelligible as the three spoke over each other.

KENNEDY: You tried to associate me a moment ago with a replacement theory, which is racist — PLASKETT: No, I did not say you said [unintelligible], I said my colleagues do. JORDAN: Time belongs to the gentleman from [unintelligible], time belongs to the gentleman from [unintelligible] KENNEDY: I denounced that theory. I “created a film that encourages Blacks not to get medical care” is just completely abhorrent. PLASKETT: Don’t misuse my words. JORDAN: It’s the witnesses time, do not censor the witness. PLASKETT: I’m not censoring the witness; he’s still talking. JORDAN: It’s my time and I’ve given it to the witness. Do not censor him. PLASKETT: I’m not censoring him.

“Kennedy was calling her out for stuff that he said she’d said was not true. No one, by the way, interrupted her. But you could see, she was not going to let him get that out,” Faulkner said.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com