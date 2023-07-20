RFK Jr. Furiously Denies Making Holocaust Comparisons as Congresswoman Reads Him His Own Words: ‘You Made Light of the Genocide Against Jewish People’

Rep. Debbie Wasserman-Schultz (D-FL) slammed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. during a House Judiciary Committee meeting on Thursday, accusing him of understating the horrors of the Holocaust in a fiery exchange.

“In discussing Covid public health measures, you made light of the genocide against the Jewish people by saying, and I quote ‘Even Hitler’s Germany, you could cross the Alps to Switzerland, you could hide in an attic like Anne Frank did.’ Mr. Kennedy, did you think it was easy for Jewish people to escape systematic slaughter of Nazis, yes or no?” asked the congresswoman.

“Absolutely not,” replied Kennedy, before Wasserman-Schultz continued her indictment of the Democratic presidential candidate:

WASSERMAN-SCHULTZ: Okay, good. Mr. Kennedy, do you think it was just as hard to wear a mask during Covid as it was to hide under floorboards or false walls so you weren’t murdered or dragged to a concentration camp, yes or no? KENNEDY: Excuse me? WASSERMAN-SCHULTZ: That’s a question, yes or no? KENNEDY: I didn’t hear your question. WASSERMAN-SCHULTZ: Okay, I said ‘do you think it was just as hard to wear a mask during Covid as it was to hide under floorboards or false walls so you weren’t murdered or dragged to a concentration camp? KENNEDY: Of course not, that’s ridiculous! WASSERMAN-SCHULTZ: That’s the comparison that you made. KENNEDY: I did not make that comparison. WASSERMAN-SCHULTZ: Were the measures taken to contain the spread and fatalities related to Covid in any way at all comparable to the murder of 6 million Jews, yes or no? KENNEDY: Absolutely not. WASSERMAN-SCHULTZ: Okay, let’s be very clear here. There’s no legitimate comparison to the Holocaust. It doesn’t matter if you’re talking about A.I., vaccine mandates, or anything else, there is no comparison. And if this were a slip of the tongue, Mr. Kennedy, or a one-off comment we would all move on. But there’s a deeply disturbing pattern. In 2015, you apologized to all those, quote, ‘whom I offended by my use of the word Holocaust to describe the autism epidemic.’ When discussing efforts to encourage others to get vaccinated for Covid-19, you said that Nazis did that in the camps. In World War II, they tested tested vaccines on Gypsies and Jews, that was a quote. Like before you apologized for invoking the Holocaust saying, quote ‘To the extent my words caused hurt, I am truly and deeply sorry.’ These are not real statements of contrition or remorse, they are passive-aggressive non-apologies that blame the listener for reacting to the lies you’ve spread. I’m deeply saddened that this is a conversation we’re having today. I have deep respect for what Mr. Kennedy’s family did and still does to make life better for all Americans, but what you are doing now, Mr. Kennedy and the forces you aligned yourself are reckless, dangerous, and disturbing. By echoing claims like ‘Jews don’t really suffer as much as we do,’ which you said, your rhetoric creates a climate of mistrust, antagonism, and even hatred or violence against Jewish people. My own children have been the targets of brutal anti-semitism on social media, you fanned those flames and jeopardized their safety.

Kennedy’s commentary about have been in the spotlight since the New York Post reported on comments he made about Covid possibly having been designed so as not to harm Jewish and Chinese people as much as black or white people.

Watch above via Fox News.

