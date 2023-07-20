Sparks Fly BEFORE Congressional Testimony of RFK Jr. Even Starts: ‘If You Want to Cut Him Off and Censor Him Some More!’

Candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. was all set to provide opening remarks during a congressional hearing but was interrupted by sparring members of Congress, in particular, committee chair Jim Jordan (R-O) and Stacey Plaskett (D-VI.)

Context: GOP Congressional leaders invited Kennedy to testify for a hearing on what they allege to be social media censorship, even after a video emerged last weekend in which RFK Jr suggested that Covid-19 was designed to spare Jews and Chinese people. If you think this feels like a political stunt, this is how Politico framed the hearing: “House Republicans are openly goading their Democratic colleagues by handing a megaphone to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Democrats are determined to make sure it backfires.”

Clearly, it’s a hearing designed to score some political points. And rather predictably, sparks flew right from the outset as Rep. Plaskett called a point of order asking the committee chair about the time allotted, saying, “I know that witnesses usually have 5 minutes. I see 10 minutes on the board. Is it going to be 10 minutes?”

Jordan explained that he’s been pretty “lax” with time for opening statements with past hearing subjects, but as Plaskett pursued her questioning, he shot back, “If you want to cut him off and censor him some more, you’re welcome to do it!”

“Oh, that’s not my job. That’s your job,” Plaskett fired back. “Why don’t you threaten a witness so that they can just do not want to be aware of that?”

Watch above via Fox News.

