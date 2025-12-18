Fox Political Analyst Argues AOC Really Could Win the Presidency in 2028

Fox News political analyst Guy Benson made the case on Thursday that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) could indeed win the presidency in today’s America.

“I can’t see her winning the presidency. Can you?” asked Fox Business host Stuart Varney.

“Yes,” Benson shot back as Varney offered a stunned, “What?”

“I would not bet on it, but I think it’s absolutely possible. So let’s just talk about this,” Benson continued, as Varney said, “Make your case.”

“I think if she ran for president, she would have at least a decent fighter’s chance to win the nomination. I don’t think she’d be the front-runner. I’m not sure she’d win it, but I think that there’s a real possibility that she could,” Benson continued, adding:

Then, ultimately, it’s two choices in this country for president. It’s generally down to a binary choice for most voters. And I’m not sure there’s such a thing as unelectable anymore in America. In a normal election cycle, I don’t think she could win. But under a circumstance where the public is fed up with the Republicans or the incumbents and she’s representing major change, I absolutely could see her winning. I know that—my friends—I told this to a friend the other day and he just, his jaw dropped. He’s like, “Are you kidding?” I’m not kidding. Again, I wouldn’t bet on it, but I would not count it out, and I would not underestimate her either.

“Do you think this country has gone that far left that we could put AOC in the Oval Office?” Varney pushed.

“No, but I think that we are just swinging wildly back and forth,” Benson replied, concluding:

I think a lot of people on the left—think about this—they would have said a few years ago, “There’s no way Donald Trump could win again.” They thought the same thing the first time. It’s true. “There’s no way he could win again.” And then he did, pretty handily. I think that absent leadership that can bring people together and satisfy people—and I think today’s report on inflation is very good, right, for Trump and the Republicans in the near term—but if you just close your eyes and envision in 2028 an economy that people are frustrated with, and young people casting about for something new and different, and those demographics that shifted a little bit to Trump going back, there’s a path to victory for anyone with a D next to their name. And I think that’s true on the other side as well, depending on the political circumstances. I do believe that.

Watch the clip above via Fox Business.