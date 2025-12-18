A person of interest has been identified in the Brown University shooting that left two students dead and nine more injured, CBS News reported on Thursday.

Multiple sources familiar with the investigation told CBS that the search is under way for a specific person of interest in the shooting. Police previously released footage of a suspect walking in a neighborhood ahead of the Saturday shooting on the college campus. The person of interest in the video wore black clothes and a mask and they could not be identified from the video.

A gunman entered inside a classroom on the campus of the Providence, Rhode Island school, leaving two dead and nine injured. According to police, a male suspect managed to flee the building.

Col. Oscar Perez, the Chief of the Providence Police Department, asked the public for help this week in identifying the suspect, presenting footage and blown up images.

The manhunt has gone on nearly a week and been delayed by an early probe into a suspect who cleared and released as well as limited security footage on campus, something President Donald Trump jumped in to criticized in a statement.

“Why did Brown University have so few Security Cameras? There can be no excuse for that. In the modern age, it just doesn’t get worse!!!” he wrote in a statement on Tuesday.

The two victims killed in the Saturday shooting were identified as Ella Cook, a sophomore from Alabama, and Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov, a freshman who was U.S. dual citizen from Uzbekistan.

Brown University President Christina Paxson said in a statement both had “amazing promise” and were “beloved.”

“Both were brilliant and beloved — as members of our campus community, but even more by their friends and families. Our hearts continue to be with them in their profound sorrow,” Paxson wrote.

Watch above via CBS.

This is a breaking story and it has been updated.