Fox News anchor Bret Baier asked his panel on Thursday evening about recent reporting that former President Donald Trump took documents, some of which were labeled “top secret,” from the White House to his private residence in Florida.

“There is a Washington Post story out about the possibility that former president Trump had classified or top-secret documents at Mar-a-Lago,” Baier noted, introducing the reporting on the issue.

The National Archives confirmed this week it recovered some 15 boxes of records that were supposed to be turned over in accordance with the Presidential Records Act.

The Fox anchor read through more reporting on the issue and went on to ask his panel if Republicans are not being hypocritical by staying silent on this issue after harping on Hillary Clinton’s emails in the past.

Baier asked:

If Republicans were really, really upset and focused on Hillary Clinton’s emails and all of that classified back-and-forth and what happened with those documents, shouldn’t they be really upset or concerned about what’s coming out? We don’t know factually that this is all true. But, if it is, shouldn’t they be as concerned?

Former Secretary of Education Bill Bennett responded, “Well, sure they should be concerned about it.”

Bennett wavered a bit, adding, “I’m sure the Justice Department and others will look into this. But, my gosh, this is a part of a long story of allegations against Donald Trump. Most of which proved groundless as you know. But, sure, look into it. Sunlight’s the best disinfectant, take a look.”

Baier then turned to conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, who said, “100% correct that they’re down there,” referring to the National Archives retrieving the documents from Mar-a-Lago. “100% sure that no one in America outside of the progressive hard-left cares.”

Former Congressman Harold Ford Jr. (D-TN) had the last word in the segment, saying, “I don’t know if they care or not, but we have something called the Constitution and laws, if you broke the law, Democrat or Republican, let the chips fall where they may.”

