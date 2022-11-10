‘She Is So Stupid, It Is Stunning’: Jeanine Pirro Blasts AOC for Saying More Police Doesn’t Mean Lower Crime Rates

On Thursday, the co-hosts of The Five again held their quasi-regular discussion on crime in New York City, during which Jeanine Pirro said Rep. Alexandria-Ocasio Cortez (D-NY) is “so stupid.”

In an interview on Tuesday, the congresswoman said crime on the city’s subways has increased after officials beefed up police presence at stations.

“Subway crime is up,” she stated. “But let’s also note that subway crime is up after they committed so many more officers to the subway system. So, that also tells us – from a policy perspective – adding more cops to the subway isn’t solving this problem.”

“That is either the product of a dishonest mind or a mentally disabled one,” Greg Gutfeld said. “The police are a response to the crime. The crime was there first. How can you lie about that?”

He mused, “Do you think that the chalk outlines are drawn before the body’s placed in there, you frickin’ moron?!”

Gutfeld then stated Republicans are too “nice” when talking about left-wing politicians such as those in the so-called Squad.

“They are pro-criminal,” Pirro declared. “And as for her, she is so stupid, it is stunning. More cops cause more violence on the trains, on the subways? Did it ever occur to her there might even be more crime but for the fact that there were more police there?”

Pirro concluded by calling the reasoning “screwed up.”

Ocasio-Cortez has previously stated that more funding for police isn’t the solution to rising crime.

“More money for police isn’t the answer to crime,” she tweeted last year. “And that’s not just our opinion. An ABC poll found that just half of Americans believe more police funding will cut crime.”

Watch above via Fox News.

