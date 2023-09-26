Fox’s John Roberts Points To Trump’s Legal Woes and Asks, ‘Why Shouldn’t Menendez Stay In the Senate?’

Fox News’ John Roberts tried to get to the bottom of whether Donald Trump and Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) are really just two sides of the same coin that should be politically penalized for being under indictment.

Trump is running for president again in 2024 and Menendez insists he is running for reelection next year.

Democratic strategist Kevin Walling joined in with Senate Democrats in saying Menendez should resign.

“I think if Democrats are going to prosecute the case against a return of Donald Trump facing these 91 indictments, we have to be on the same page when one of our own faces legal jeopardy. So, it’s consistent and it was important to see these Democrats come forward,” Walling said.

Roberts then asked GOPAC Chair David Avella, “The flip side of the coin, David — If former President Trump under indictment four times can continue to run, why shouldn’t Menendez stay in the Senate?”

“Menendez can stay in the Senate,” Avella said. “What we know here is that for Democrats, they see Menendez as more of a political liability than they see Hunter Biden being a political liability.”

“You think he should stay?” Roberts asked.

“No, he should go! That said, if Democrats were serious about this, they’d expel him! We haven’t had a member expelled since 1862. It was the mere talk of expulsion that would get a Democratic senator, or Republican, to resign. Sen. David Durenberger (R-MN) got censured by the U.S. Senate.

“But if Democrats were serious about this, why aren’t one of these Democratic senators who were the first to come out, who were all up for re-election, why don’t they go all the way? Why don’t they say, ‘It’s time to expel him,'” Avella said.

“So, let me just put the two things together,” Roberts said. “If, as you say, Menendez should go, should Trump continue to run for president?”

“The president is going to continue to run whether he should or not,” Avella said. “He’s going to continue doing it and Republican voters are going to decide whether he’s going to be our nominee or not, and right now, there’s a clear voice that they want him.”

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

