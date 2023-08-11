Fox’s Sandra Smith Reports DOJ is ‘Declining To Comment’ On Whether The President Is Also Under Investigation

Fox News’ Sandra Smith emphatically read a statement from the Justice Department about whether they were also looking into President Joe Biden as part of the special counsel investigation into his son, Hunter.

“So, we obviously wanted to get, dip in here and get the reaction right off the top from Chuck Grassley to the news about the special counsel Weiss being appointed now to the Hunter Biden investigation. Jonathan, if I could just finish off with where I started, and that was whether or not the president, under this announcement, is under investigation,” Smith said, addressing legal analyst Jonathan Turley.

“Well, I can add to that,” Smith continued. “I can now tell you the DOJ was asked and they are declining to comment on whether or not the president is under investigation,” she continued as Turley snickered. “When asked if President Biden’s being investigated as part of this probe, a Department of Justice official declined to comment,” Smith read.

“Right. It’s, it’s — and by the way, that language is less than compelling because the language given that Merrick Garland used for Weiss’s mandate was sweeping, looking into Hunter Biden,” he said, continuing:

But even in terms of Hunter Biden, investigators said they were continually stymied, they were continually obstructed, that the Biden team was tipped off, that they were prevented from asking questions about the president. So, it’s going to require absolute clarity, and that’s not what the Department of Justice wants to offer. It’s a very simple task. You just say that, “There have been questions raised about corruption and influence peddling involving the president and his son. It includes tax violations, FARA violations, gun violations, a variety of other potential crimes, and we are going to investigate them all.”

“What’s so difficult about that?” Turley asked.

