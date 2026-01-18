Fox’s Tomi Lahren Brands Ilhan Omar the ‘Perfect Poster Child’ for Stopping ‘Third-World’ Immigration After Dem Slams ‘US G*ddamn States’

Fox News star Tomi Lahren dubbed Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) the “perfect poster child” for the U.S. closing its borders after the congresswoman said Americans should be “ashamed” that ICE officials are deporting illegal immigrants from the “U.S. G*ddamn States.”

Lahren went off on Omar on Sunday’s episode of The Big Weekend Show. Fox rolled footage of Omar ripping ICE at a Democratic field hearing in St. Paul, Minnesota on Friday before getting Lahren’s unfiltered response.

“Well listen, I actually have to thank congresswoman Ilhan Omar,” Lahren said, “because she has served as the perfect poster child for why we need a closed border and why we need to stop importing people from third-world countries who have no respect for this country, no respect for our laws and those who enforce them.”

Her co-host Joey Jones chuckled as Lahren skewered Omar.

She then pointed to Dems like California Rep. Eric Swalwell, who vowed this week he would take away the driver’s licenses of ICE “a**holes” if he becomes the state’s next governor. Lahren said Democrats like Swalwell and Omar don’t care about illegal immigrants more than American citizens.

“Democrats are always on the side of the illegal aliens,” Lahren said. “They want the illegal aliens to get driver’s licenses, but they want to take the driver’s license from ICE agents who are enforcing federal immigration law.”

Her comments come after Minnesota has been at the center of American politics for much of the past two months.

First, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) has been heavily criticized after prosecutors said a $9 billion “industrial-scale” fraud scheme took place in his state.

The New York Post reported the scheme was pulled off by “dozens of people — the vast majority from Minnesota’s Somali community.” More than 90 people have been charged. President Donald Trump has ripped both Walz and Somalis living in the state over the fraud claims.

And Minnesota has been had a number of anti-ICE protests over the past two weeks following the shooting death of protester Renee Good.

Omar slamming ICE and the U.S. isn’t helping make the situation better, Lahren said.

Watch above.