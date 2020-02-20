CNN’s New Day Snarks at Buttigieg’s ‘Lame Attack’ on Klobuchar for Forgetting Mexican Prez’s Name

CNN’s New Day took Democrats to task Thursday for focusing on “lame attacks” like Sen. Amy Klobuchar forgetting the Mexican president’s name in a recent Telemundo interview, over instead slamming President Donald Trump for his foreign policy.

“One person who wasn’t on the stage as much as he has been in previous debates was President Trump,” host Alisyn Camerota said, incredulously. “I mean, they were going after each other for forgetting a name of a foreign leader when certainly there are criticisms, that you know President Trump could take for handling of foreign policy, etc.”

The segment focused on Klobuchar and former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg facing off during the debate, with Buttigieg seeking to hammer her on forgetting the name of Mexico’s Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Sen. Elizabeth Warren would go on to defend Klobuchar saying policy flubs are fair game but making a momentary mistake should not be cause to attack someone.

“Obviously this is what happens in a primary, we get it. They go after each other, somebody needs to emerge victorious,” Camerota continued. “But there is a question of at what point is too much damage done and are they all sort of tarnished by this process.”

“That’s what President Obama warned of just a few months ago, that these Democrats would start engaging in a circular firing squad and that is something that we certainly saw play out last night, and while they were attacking each other and trying to get the best of each other, their focus was taken away from their target at the end, over in November, which is President Trump,” political reporter Arlette Saenz, said.

“I think going forward these candidates may need to kind of recenter their focus because if they continue going after each other and trying to knock each other down it takes the focus off of their main goal, which is getting President Trump out of the White House,” she concluded.

Watch the full video above, via CNN.

