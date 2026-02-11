Gallup Quits Tracking Presidential Approval Ratings After 88 Years

Gallup has tracked presidential approval ratings for 88 years, since President Franklin Delano Roosevelt was in office, but the pollster has decided that’s long enough.

According to a report by The Hill on Wednesday, Gallup said in a statement that it was moving away from measuring approval and favorability ratings for specific individual politicians, which “reflects an evolution in how Gallup focuses its public research and thought leadership.”

“Our commitment is to long-term, methodologically sound research on issues and conditions that shape people’s lives,” a Gallup spokesperson said. “That work will continue through the Gallup Poll Social Series, the Gallup Quarterly Business Review, the World Poll, and our portfolio of U.S. and global research. This change is part of a broader, ongoing effort to align all of Gallup’s public work with its mission. We look forward to continuing to offer independent research that adheres to the highest standards of social science.”

The change comes amid an ongoing downward shift in President Donald Trump’s approval ratings, as he is losing ground nearly across the board — even with Republicans and even on issues that were viewed as strengths during his 2024 re-election campaign, like immigration.

“Trump’s Gallup approval rating as of last December was among the lowest the organization had found since it began taking the poll in the 1930s,” the Hill’s report noted — adding that their reporter had asked Gallup if it “had received any feedback from the White House or anyone in the current administration before making the decision,” and the pollster’s spokesperson replied, “this is a strategic shift solely based on Gallup’s research goals and priorities.”

The news was met with shock and disdain by numerous reporters and political commentators, many of whom highlighted the value of Gallup’s long-term tracking and were highly skeptical of the claim that the White House — specifically a president who becomes notoriously furious about bad polls — had influenced the decision.

“It’s hard to believe this isn’t connected to Trump’s litigiousness, which is a threat to press freedom,” wrote FIRE Executive Vice President Nico Perrino, pointing out past occasions where Trump had sued a pollster or threatened to do so.

When a recent Times Siena poll showed Trump's approval rating slipping, he said he was going to add the poll to his meritless defamation suit against @nytimes. He's sued other pollsters, too. It's hard to believe this isn't connected to Trump's litigiousness, which is a threat… https://t.co/jihx7OPm9N — Nico Perrino (@NicoPerrino) February 11, 2026

A sampling of additional reactions is below.

This is a huge loss for journalists and others who follow politics. @Gallup has been the top source for presidential approval since FDR and particularly valuable because of that historical context with apples-to-apples numbers that allow us to make comparisons and see patterns. https://t.co/E99t6TFzRF — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) February 11, 2026

This makes NO sense! Gallup's presidential polling IS how it remains both relevant and indisputably the most well-known polling outfit in America. Stupid decision! @Gallup @peterbakernyt @jmart — Quin Hillyer (@QuinHillyer) February 11, 2026

Curious that Gallup is ending its presidential polling during the term of the president with the lowest approval ever, who also happens to be famously vindictive and enjoys weaponizing government. https://t.co/D3TnpzcPns — William Gill🌻 (@WilliamRGill) February 11, 2026

Extremely disappointing. No one poll is gospel, and Gallup got out of horserace polling earlier, but having quality datasets from a very strong pollster going back so far was an incredible service. https://t.co/enhciiLuxE — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) February 11, 2026

Trump’s Gallup approval rating as of last December was among the lowest the organization had found since it began taking the poll in the 1930s. Two months later, they're stopping the poll. You don't have to guess why. https://t.co/oPxJTPqYsA — Joseph Allen (@j_g_allen) February 11, 2026

