NY Democrat Fires ‘Hot Girls For Mamdani’ Consultant After Shock Pro-Hamas Posts Revealed

New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, who is running for Congress this cycle, fired his highest-paid consultant this week after a bombshell report from Jewish Insider uncovered the consultant’s shocking social media posts praising Hamas and pushing anti-Israel conspiracy theorists.

Reporter Will Bredderman dug through the social media history of Kaif Gilani, who is the founder of the “Hot Girls for Zohran” campaign, and whose short-lived political consulting firm received over 21 payments from Landers, according to his first campaign finance filing this week. “Hot Girls for Zohran” was a successful fundraising and engagement organization that hosted events like a “Mamdani look-alike contest and a costumed Halloween bash profiled in Vanity Fair,” noted Bredderman.

Lander, who cross-endorsed with Zohran Mamdani during the New York City ranked-choice primary, is challenging incumbent Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) for his seat covering lower Manhattan and parts of Brooklyn.

Bredderman writes Gilani has been “a prolific X user who has shared posts lauding Hamas and insinuating Israeli involvement in 9/11 and the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, all while attacking police and Democratic elected officials.”

Lander campaign spokeswoman Lauren Hitt told Jewish Insider, “We were not aware of these tweets when we hired them. As soon as we became aware, we terminated their contract. They definitely do not reflect Brad’s views. Brad has denounced and condemned Hamas, the October 7th attacks, and the sexual violence that they committed on after [sic] October 7th, on many occasions.”

Lander, who describes himself as a progressive Zionist, has also been hit from the left with ad campaigns highlighting investments in Israeli defense firms during his time as comptroller.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!