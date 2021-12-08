Gavin Newsom Says Violent Crime ‘Higher in Texas Than It Is in California. I Don’t See That on Fox News’

Governor Gavin Newsom (D-CA) joined the cohosts of The View on Wednesday and was asked about the smash-and-grab robberies plaguing his state. Cohost Joy Behar noted that even wine stores Newsom owns have been broken into.

“Critics in law enforcement blame this on your lax bail and theft policies emboldening criminals,” Behar said, “Here is your chance to tell us.”

Newsom responded, “They couldn’t even identify what they were referring to as it relates to those policies, so that is a lot of rhetoric.”

“That said, it’s unacceptable what is happening,” he continued. “Those images are unacceptable. I can give you facts, and I’m happy to share them, but there are feelings as well. Feelings matter more. Do I feel safe? Do I feel protected?”

Newsom defended himself, noting a recently announced six-year jail sentence for an organized group of criminals. However, he also argued that the crime wave is not unique to California:

We recognize that we have to do more and better. But it’s not unique to California. You have seen it in Chicago and Minnesota. This is not unique. Property crime has gone up in many, many states, red, not just blue states. Violent crime and property crime, for example is higher in Texas than in California, I don’t see that on Fox News.

Behar shot back, “You won’t see that there.”

Newsom replied, “There is politics being played here.”

Newsom then said, “In 39 states, and this is interesting and important, 39 states did what California did since 2000 and that’s raised this felony threshold, which is what they’re pointing to as the cause even though we did it in 2014 and crime decreased in ’15, ’16, ’17, ’18 and ’19.”

“There’s a convenience here, but the facts suggest that this is something else and different,” Newsom said.

Whoopie Goldberg concluded the segment, saying, “Hold on. I want to say this must really piss people off that you actually maintained your job.”

