Gavin Newsom Walks Back ICE ‘Terrorism’ Post Under Pressure From Ben Shapiro: ‘That’s Fair’

California Gov. Gavin Newsom walked back a social media post from his press office under pressure from Ben Shapiro on Thursday, agreeing with Shapiro that it was “fair” to say ICE officers are “not terrorists.”

During a conversation between Newsom and Shapiro on the This is Gavin Newsom podcast, Shapiro grilled the governor about a post his press office made following the ICE shooting of Renee Good, which simply read, “STATE. SPONSORED. TERRORISM.”

“Your press office tweeted out that it was state-sponsored terrorism, which, I mean governor, I just have to ask you about that. That sort of thing makes our politics worse, and it does,” said Shapiro, to which Newsom responded, “Yeah.”

Shapiro continued, “Our ICE officers obviously are not terrorists. A tragic situation is not state-sponsored terrorism.”

“Yeah, I think that’s fair,” agreed Newsom.

“I’ll ask you this just generally about policy with regard to ICE because obviously it’s become incredibly contentious given what the federal government is doing in states like California,” Shapiro went on. “You know, it seems to me that there have been a number of deportations from red states where there are governors and localities working with ICE. California is a sanctuary state, which makes it much more difficult for local law enforcement to hand over information to ICE about deportation status. What’s the purpose of that?”

He questioned, “Wouldn’t best policy be to cooperate with ICE in the vast majority of cases so instead of ICE going to, as you say, churches and hospitals to pick people up, they’d be going to jailhouses?”

“That’s exactly what they do in California. I mean, we have over 10,000 that I’ve cooperated with since I’ve been governor of California,” claimed Newsom. “We work very directly with ICE as it relates to CDCR state prison. California has cooperated with more ICE transfers probably than any other state in the country, and I have vetoed multiple pieces of legislation that have come from my legislature to stop the ability for the state of California to do that.”

Watch above via This is Gavin Newsom.