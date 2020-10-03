Former counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway is one of many people now known to have contracted COVID-19 who were in attendance at what is being referred to by some media as Donald Trump’s “super spreader” Rose Garden event.

Her husband, extremely vocal Trump critic George Conway, expressed his outrage in a Twitter thread that needed only a few words and photos of the event to make an impact.

Utterly moronic understates it. pic.twitter.com/x7BLdqABrW — George Conway (@gtconway3d) October 3, 2020

No responsible organization run by intelligent and competent people would hold an event like this in America today. pic.twitter.com/q7VBZspFs4 — George Conway (@gtconway3d) October 3, 2020

It is quite the record of error, in just four short tweets.

Trump announced that he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for Covid-19 late Thursday night, hours after senior White House adviser Hope Hicks was diagnosed with the disease.

Since then, a growing list of Republicans and individuals from the White House has also tested positive — many of whom attended or covered the Rose Garden event announcing the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett along with Conway.

