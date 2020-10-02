comScore

Kellyanne Conway Says She’s Tested Positive for Covid-19

By Josh FeldmanOct 2nd, 2020, 10:43 pm

Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Conway tweeted a statement Friday night, “Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians. As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic.”

Prior to Conway confirming the news, posts her daughter shared on TikTok saying she tested positive received attention on social media.

It is not clear where Conway contracted the virus. She was in attendance at the White House last weekend for the Rose Garden event where President Donald Trump formally announced Amy Coney Barrett as his Supreme Court nominee.

Several other high-profile figures who attended that event have since tested positive for the coronavirus, including Senator Mike Lee, Senator Thom Tillis, and Notre Dame President John Jenkins.

