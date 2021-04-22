Former President George W. Bush wrote in Condoleezza Rice on his 2020 ballot, he revealed in an interview with People magazine.

Rice served as Secretary of State from 2005 to 2009, during Bush’s second term in office.

Bush also said that he told her about his vote, but she had no interest in following in his footsteps to the White House.

“She knows it,” said Bush. “But she told me she would refuse to accept the office.”

The interview was to promote Bush’s upcoming book of paintings of immigrants, Out of Many, One: Portraits of America’s Immigrants.

Bush took the opportunity to clarify his comments earlier this week calling today’s Republican Party “isolationist, protectionist and, to a certain extent, nativist.”

“Really what I should have said — there’s loud voices who are isolationists, protectionists and nativists, something, by the way, I talked about when I was president,” Bush told People.

“But I painted with too broad a brush,” he added, “because by saying what I said, it excluded a lot of Republicans who believe we can fix the problem.”

