‘Get Your Shit Together & Do Your Job’: Fetterman Roasts Matt Gaetz Over Biden Impeachment Inquiry

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) took aim at Republican firebrand Matt Gaetz on Thursday by responding to the GOP lead impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden.

Republicans in the House, especially lawmakers such as Gaetz, have been leading a push to have Biden impeached over his son Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings. Speaker Kevin McCarthy officially launched the impeachment inquiry earlier this week.

Fetterman famously reacted to the news on Capitol Hill by mocking Republican and pretending to scared. Gaetz blasted Fetterman on Twitter for his fashion choices and claiming the case against Biden could be won by a “first-year law student.”

“The evidence against Joe Biden is overwhelming. A first-year law student could win this case for impeachment before a fair jury,” Gaetz wrote on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, the United States Senate isn’t a fair jury. It’s full of fashion icons like John Fetterman.”

Fetterman, known for wearing casual clothes such as basketball shorts and t-shirts in the halls of Congress, fired back at the Florida lawmaker on Thursday.

“Government shutdown in t-minus 16 days,” Fetterman wrote back in a quote tweet to Gaetz. “Instead of crying about how I dress, how about you get your shit together and do your job, bud?”

Recently, Republican lawmakers such as Marjorie Taylor Greene have threaten to vote against stopping a government shutdown if the House did not vote to impeach Biden among other partisan demands.

Meanwhile, the GOP caucus in the House remains divided as some lawmakers fear an impeachment inquiry that does not concrete evidence of wrongdoing by Biden may hurt them at the ballot box.

