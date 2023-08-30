Glenn Beck Claims Sen. Mike Lee Has Been Pushing Him to Run For President

Blaze Media founder Glenn Beck claimed in a recent podcast that Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) had been pushing him to run for president.

During an episode of The Glenn Beck Podcast last week, which was clipped by Right Wing Watch on Tuesday, Beck told the Blaze’s Steve Deace that Lee had repeatedly pushed him to run for president.

“A story I’ve never shared before, Mike Lee — and I think it started as a joke — Mike Lee used to say to me all the time, ‘You should run for president,’ and I’m like, ‘Are you out of your mind?'” recalled Beck:

He called me one day, about a year ago, and we were just chatting, and my wife finally came and she was like, ‘What are you two talking about? Wrap it up,’ and I said, ‘He’s trying to convince me to run for president,’ and I’m like, ‘Mike, that’s the dumbest thing. I have no…’ This is where it ended, ‘I have no chance of winning,’ and he laughed and he said, ‘Of course not. I’m not saying you should run for president because I think you could win. Somebody needs to articulate where we are and what we face and who we have always been and need to remember who we are.’ He said, ‘We need a story teller,’ and I think we have that now.

Beck cited both Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy as the two 2024 Republican presidential candidates who have been playing the role of the story teller and reminding Americans who they are and what they stand for.

While Lee has voiced his support for former President Donald Trump over President Joe Biden, he has not yet endorsed Trump or any other Republican presidential candidate in the 2024 primary.

“As a U.S. Senator, I always have several colleagues running and so, I don’t typically make endorsements in presidential races until well into the presidential year in question,” said Lee during a town hall this month. “But I wish he [Trump] were still president and if he gets elected president again, that’d be good for America.”

