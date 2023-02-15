Nikki Haley used her 2024 campaign launch to draw upon her heritage in order to slam those who have depicted the United States as a fundamentally-racist country.

The Republican former governor of South Carolina and Ambassador to the United Nations formally announced her 2024 run for president in Charleston, SC on Wednesday. As Haley bemoaned how America is “spiraling toward socialism,” she pivoted to warn that that’s not the only thing weakening the country.

“On Biden and Harris’ watch,” Haley claimed, “a self-loathing has swept our country. It’s in the classroom, the boardroom, and the backrooms of government. Every day, we’re told America is flawed, rotten, and full of hate. Joe and Kamala even say America is racist. Nothing could be further from the truth.”

While Haley didn’t point to any specific example, the crowd cheered before she referred back to the fact that she is the daughter of Indian-American immigrants.

“Take it from me, the first minority female governor in history: America is not a racist country!” Haley proclaimed. This drew more adulation as she continued to say “this self-loathing is a virus more dangerous than any pandemic. It’s a system of a lack of pride in our country, and a lack of trust in our leaders. And it ignores the values that have sustained America since our founding.”

