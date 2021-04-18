Governor McConaughey? New Poll Shows Actor Ahead of Texas Gov. Abbott in Hypothetical Match-Up

Could Matthew McConaughey be the next governor of Texas?

Arnold Schwarzenegger became the governor of California, and Donald Trump was the president, so anything is possible, but a new poll took a look at what his chances are in a hypothetical match-up with incumbent governor Greg Abbott.

A Dallas Morning News/University of Texas at Tyler poll shows that, when asked about a hypothetical match-up between McConaughey and Abbott, McConaughey comes out ahead with 45 percent, followed by Abbot with 33 percent, and “someone else” at 22 percent.

The subject of a potential gubernatorial run came up during a recent McConaughey appearance on The Tonight Show.

Jimmy Fallon asked him if the rumor of him considering a run is true.

McConaughey responded by saying “it’s something I’m giving consideration” to, but that he’s “no further than that right now.”

In another recent interview, he talked about “aggressively centric” politics, knocking the “illiberal left” and “fake news” on the right.

